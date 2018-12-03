Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Aon PLC (AON)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,712,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of AON by 13,414.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,527,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,856 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AON by 43.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,618,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,855 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 53.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,721,000 after purchasing an additional 485,561 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 56.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 274,617 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $165.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon PLC has a one year low of $130.87 and a one year high of $166.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other AON news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,000. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of AON from $165.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.38.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

