Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,635,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,238,000 after buying an additional 473,811 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 719,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 166,587 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,516,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,347,000 after buying an additional 136,812 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4,104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,776,000 after buying an additional 76,968 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.54 and a 1-year high of $56.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/great-lakes-advisors-llc-has-5-42-million-holdings-in-ishares-russell-mid-cap-etf-iwr.html.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.