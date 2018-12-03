Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $4.92 Million Position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (FTC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (NASDAQ:FTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM during the third quarter valued at about $384,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTC opened at $62.96 on Monday. 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $70.93.

About 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

