Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $20.67 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,778 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $20,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $76.93 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 target price on TE Connectivity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

