Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $22.74 Million Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,009 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 41,630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $22,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 253.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,526 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 312.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,999 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 22.5% during the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 887,417 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after purchasing an additional 608,401 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APC opened at $52.90 on Monday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This is an increase from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APC shares. Johnson Rice lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

