Greenfields Petroleum (GNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Greenfields Petroleum Corp (CVE:GNF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 7500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.52 million during the quarter.

Greenfields Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:GNF)

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, the Gum Deniz oil field, and the Bahar Exploration area covering 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.

