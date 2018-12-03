GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

Shares of GHG stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Prudence Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

