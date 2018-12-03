GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (CUBE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,565,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,904,000 after buying an additional 6,031,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,910,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,561,000 after buying an additional 1,707,863 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,398,000 after buying an additional 1,147,811 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 8,474,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,055,000 after buying an additional 875,279 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,529,000.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.11. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $153.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.76 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 26.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/gsa-capital-partners-llp-has-2-million-holdings-in-cubesmart-cube.html.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.