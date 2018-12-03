GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 46,909 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 135.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of The GEO Group worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 120,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,699,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,077,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The GEO Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $583.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.32 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

