GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $614,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $132.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

JPM opened at $111.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.96 and a one year high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $381.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

