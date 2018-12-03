Guardant Health (GH) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.51

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.51 and last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 1649927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $21.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

