GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

GWPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $211.00 price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.25. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $105.12 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 1,574.21%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,649,000 after acquiring an additional 53,368 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,339,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

