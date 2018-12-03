Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 206 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47,986.80, for a total transaction of $184,749,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBB. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 2,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,696. The company has a market cap of $310.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of -0.47. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

