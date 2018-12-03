Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hapag-Lloyd (ETR: HLAG):

11/23/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €37.50 ($43.60) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €31.70 ($36.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €37.50 ($43.60) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €37.50 ($43.60) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €31.70 ($36.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

HLAG traded up €0.46 ($0.53) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €28.90 ($33.60). The stock had a trading volume of 16,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. Hapag-Lloyd AG has a 1 year low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 1 year high of €40.20 ($46.74).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

