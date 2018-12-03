Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Harley-Davidson worth $18,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 11.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

