Hartree Partners LP Invests $2.49 Million in Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Stock

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Vistra Energy makes up about 1.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 28.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.53. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Vistra Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In other news, CFO J William Holden III sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $134,395.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 14,329,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $329,582,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,488 and have sold 14,371,314 shares valued at $330,609,710. Insiders own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hartree Partners LP Invests $2.49 Million in Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/hartree-partners-lp-invests-2-49-million-in-vistra-energy-corp-vst-stock.html.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.