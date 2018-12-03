Head-To-Head Comparison: BioNano Genomics (BNGO) versus HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

This table compares BioNano Genomics and HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNano Genomics N/A N/A N/A HTG Molecular Diagnostics -74.94% -83.42% -38.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioNano Genomics and HTG Molecular Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 0 5 0 3.00

BioNano Genomics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.67%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.67%. Given HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HTG Molecular Diagnostics is more favorable than BioNano Genomics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioNano Genomics and HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNano Genomics $9.50 million 7.38 -$23.36 million N/A N/A HTG Molecular Diagnostics $14.76 million 6.87 -$18.96 million ($1.79) -1.99

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than BioNano Genomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of BioNano Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About BioNano Genomics

BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. BioNano Genomics, Inc. also provides Bionano prep kits and labeling kits that provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight, or HMW, DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions that includes a suite of hardware and software for experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. The company was formerly known as BioNanomatrix, Inc. and changed its name to BioNano Genomics, Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The company's assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq PATH Assay; HTG EdgeSeq miRNA whole-transcriptome assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay; HTG EdgeSeq EGFR, KRAS, and BRAF mutation assay; HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus assay EU; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay EU. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the development of custom RUO assays; master collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA; governing agreement with QIAGEN Manchester Limited; and development and professional services agreement with Invetech PTY Ltd. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.