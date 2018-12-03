Head-To-Head Comparison: Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) & Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sabine Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Petroleum Trust has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sabine Royalty Trust and Marine Petroleum Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabine Royalty Trust $37.20 million 14.78 $34.72 million N/A N/A Marine Petroleum Trust $870,000.00 5.36 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

Sabine Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Petroleum Trust.

Dividends

Sabine Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Marine Petroleum Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.3%.

Profitability

This table compares Sabine Royalty Trust and Marine Petroleum Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabine Royalty Trust 94.34% 823.90% 583.95% Marine Petroleum Trust 76.51% 72.63% 72.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sabine Royalty Trust and Marine Petroleum Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabine Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sabine Royalty Trust beats Marine Petroleum Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees. The Trust distributes all income, after paying its liabilities and obligations, to the unit holders during the months of March, June, September and December each year. The Trust’s subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation (MPC), holds title to interests in properties subject to the Trust’s interests that are situated offshore of Louisiana. MPC is engaged in the administration and collection of royalties. As of June 30, 2016, MPC held an overriding royalty interest equal to 0.75% of the value at the well of any oil, natural gas, or other minerals produced and sold from the leases. All aspects of MPC’s operations are conducted by third parties.

