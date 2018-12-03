Head to Head Comparison: Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC) vs. Liberty Global (LBTYB)

Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Seven Stars Cloud Group has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Liberty Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Stars Cloud Group and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Stars Cloud Group -5.37% -72.38% -19.27% Liberty Global -2.06% -36.93% -3.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seven Stars Cloud Group and Liberty Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Stars Cloud Group $144.34 million 0.91 -$9.83 million N/A N/A Liberty Global $15.05 billion 1.29 -$2.78 billion N/A N/A

Seven Stars Cloud Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Seven Stars Cloud Group and Liberty Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Stars Cloud Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Liberty Global beats Seven Stars Cloud Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven Stars Cloud Group

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. operates as an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides asset owners and holders a method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization, and trading through managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets, such as commodities, currency, and credit into the asset digitalization. It also offers a closed supply chain trading ecosystem for corporate buyers and sellers designed to eliminate standard transactional intermediaries and create a more direct and margin-expanding path for principals. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business primarily in Singapore. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programming to digital cable providers and Internet protocol television providers. The company was formerly known as Wecast Network, Inc. and changed its name to Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. in July 2017. Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

