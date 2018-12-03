Head-To-Head Contrast: Affymax (AFFY) and Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) and Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Affymax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Avid Bioservices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Affymax has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affymax and Avid Bioservices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avid Bioservices $53.62 million 5.54 -$21.81 million ($0.50) -10.60

Affymax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avid Bioservices.

Profitability

This table compares Affymax and Avid Bioservices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affymax N/A N/A N/A Avid Bioservices -57.67% -60.06% -34.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Affymax and Avid Bioservices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affymax 0 0 0 0 N/A Avid Bioservices 0 0 5 0 3.00

Avid Bioservices has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.23%. Given Avid Bioservices’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avid Bioservices is more favorable than Affymax.

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats Affymax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

