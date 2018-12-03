Head-To-Head Contrast: Aftermaster (AFTM) and Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT)

Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Aftermaster alerts:

This table compares Aftermaster and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aftermaster -273.40% N/A -806.09% Gilat Satellite Networks 5.91% 7.35% 4.34%

Risk & Volatility

Aftermaster has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aftermaster and Gilat Satellite Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Aftermaster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aftermaster and Gilat Satellite Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aftermaster $1.64 million 2.11 -$4.25 million N/A N/A Gilat Satellite Networks $282.76 million 1.87 $6.80 million N/A N/A

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Aftermaster.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Aftermaster on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aftermaster

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro and MyStudio, which are products for use in commercial audio applications. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios that engineer mix and master music for independent and high profile artists. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Mobility, and Services divisions. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite operators and service providers. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including managed satellite communications services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermaster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermaster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.