Head-To-Head Contrast: PHI Group (PHIL) & Sodexo (SDXAY)

PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) and Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sodexo shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of PHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sodexo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sodexo pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PHI Group does not pay a dividend. Sodexo pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

PHI Group has a beta of 6.1, suggesting that its share price is 510% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sodexo has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PHI Group and Sodexo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHI Group -120.94% -68.50% -8.79% Sodexo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PHI Group and Sodexo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHI Group $1.67 million 0.28 -$2.02 million N/A N/A Sodexo $23.72 billion 0.64 $756.83 million $5.55 3.71

Sodexo has higher revenue and earnings than PHI Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PHI Group and Sodexo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sodexo 2 2 0 0 1.50

Summary

Sodexo beats PHI Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHI Group

PHI Group Inc., through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc., provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc. in April 2009. PHI Group Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sodexo

Sodexo S.A. develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers. The company also provides benefits and rewards services, such as employee benefits, incentive and recognition programs, expense management, public benefits, and gift cards and boxes. In addition, it offers concierge services; in-home care services comprising assistance with eating, bathing, walking, and housecleaning, as well as helps in maintaining social contact and relationships; and grocery shopping, going to work, and a doctor's appointment services, as well as operates child day-care centers. The company was formerly known as Sodexho Alliance and changed its name to Sodexo S.A. in 2008. Sodexo S.A. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

