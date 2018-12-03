Head to Head Contrast: Stereotaxis (STXS) & Second Sight Medical Products (EYES)

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stereotaxis and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stereotaxis -6.30% -15.17% 4.40% Second Sight Medical Products -408.41% -638.26% -279.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stereotaxis and Second Sight Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stereotaxis $31.14 million 2.69 -$5.88 million N/A N/A Second Sight Medical Products $7.96 million 9.87 -$28.51 million ($0.59) -1.83

Stereotaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Stereotaxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of Stereotaxis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stereotaxis and Second Sight Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stereotaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Second Sight Medical Products has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 362.96%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than Stereotaxis.

Risk and Volatility

Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stereotaxis beats Second Sight Medical Products on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also offers Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks. In addition, it provides disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company's disposables and other accessories include V-CAS and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems; and V-loop circular and V-Sono ICE catheter manipulators. The company markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

