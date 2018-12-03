Head-To-Head Review: Infinity Energy Resources (IFNY) vs. Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinity Energy Resources and Patterson-UTI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Patterson-UTI Energy 0 3 18 1 2.91

Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus price target of $23.88, indicating a potential upside of 72.06%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than Infinity Energy Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Infinity Energy Resources has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Infinity Energy Resources does not pay a dividend. Patterson-UTI Energy pays out -20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -9,427.38% Patterson-UTI Energy 2.27% -2.29% -1.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Infinity Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Patterson-UTI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -$2.41 million N/A N/A Patterson-UTI Energy $2.36 billion 1.28 $5.91 million ($0.80) -17.35

Patterson-UTI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Infinity Energy Resources.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy beats Infinity Energy Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a drilling fleet of 295 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, nitrogen, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas, the Mid-Continent, and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

