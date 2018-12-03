Head to Head Review: Stitch Fix (SFIX) & dELiA*s (DLIAQ)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stitch Fix and dELiA*s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.23 billion 2.19 $44.90 million $0.39 69.56 dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than dELiA*s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stitch Fix and dELiA*s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 0 7 4 0 2.36 dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than dELiA*s.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and dELiA*s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix 3.66% 19.95% 11.53% dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats dELiA*s on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

dELiA*s Company Profile

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

