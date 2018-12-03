Head to Head Survey: New York Times (NYT) & Rediff.com India (REDFY)

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) and Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of New York Times shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of New York Times shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Rediff.com India shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for New York Times and Rediff.com India, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Times 1 0 2 0 2.33 Rediff.com India 0 0 0 0 N/A

New York Times currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.82%. Given New York Times’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New York Times is more favorable than Rediff.com India.

Profitability

This table compares New York Times and Rediff.com India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Times 0.79% 15.14% 6.89% Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

New York Times pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Rediff.com India does not pay a dividend. New York Times pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

New York Times has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rediff.com India has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Times and Rediff.com India’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Times $1.68 billion 2.64 $4.29 million $0.80 33.54 Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Times has higher revenue and earnings than Rediff.com India.

Summary

New York Times beats Rediff.com India on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website. It also transmits articles, graphics, and photographs from The Times and other publications to approximately 1,800 newspapers, magazines, and Websites; and offers magazine licensing, news digests, book development, and rights and permissions. In addition, the company engages in the NYT Live business, a platform for its live journalism; and digital archive distribution, which licenses electronic databases to resellers in the business, professional, and library markets. Further, it develops mobile applications, including Crossword and Cooking products; and operates Wirecutter, a product review and recommendation Website that serves as a guide to technology gear, home products, and other consumer goods, as well as offers digital marketing agency and other products and services. The New York Times Company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rediff.com India Company Profile

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company operates in two segments, India Online Business and US Publishing Business. Its Websites consist of channels relevant to Indian interests, such as cricket, astrology, matchmaker, and movies; content on various matters, including news and finance; search facilities; a range of community features comprising e-mail, chat, messenger, e-commerce, and broadband wireless content; and mobile value-added services, such as ring tones, picture messages, logos, wallpapers, and other related products to mobile phone users. The company also enables its customers to insert localized advertisements on national television channels by providing a platform to create an advertisement and prepare a media plan; and publishes two weekly newspapers in North America, including India Abroad and India in New York. In addition, it offers Moneywiz that provides stock market quotes, company information, and a personal portfolio tracker, as well as business news, feature articles, expert columns, and interviews; Rediff Blogs, which enables users to set up their own blogs and publish their thoughts and ideas directly and instantly on the Web; Rediff iShare, a video sharing platform; Rediff MyPage, a free online social networking product; and Get Ahead, an editorial content channel that supports a forum for questions and answers. Further, the company operates Rediff Shopping, an online marketplace which allows users to purchase products and services listed on its platform by various merchants; and offers e-mail solutions, such as Rediffmail, its flagship e-mail service, and Rediffmail PRO for small and medium sized enterprise segment. Rediff.com India Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

