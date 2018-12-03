Health Discovery (HDVY) and Quarterhill (QTRH) Critical Analysis

Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY) and Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Health Discovery alerts:

This table compares Health Discovery and Quarterhill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Discovery $40,000.00 54.34 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Quarterhill $134.71 million 0.92 $10.22 million $0.52 2.00

Quarterhill has higher revenue and earnings than Health Discovery.

Volatility & Risk

Health Discovery has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Health Discovery and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Discovery N/A N/A N/A Quarterhill -55.70% -7.97% -6.79%

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Health Discovery does not pay a dividend. Quarterhill pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Health Discovery and Quarterhill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Discovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Quarterhill 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quarterhill has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than Health Discovery.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Health Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Quarterhill shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quarterhill beats Health Discovery on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Discovery Company Profile

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's intellectual property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states. It also develops a blood test for prostate cancer; and diagnostic test to interpret flow cell cytometry data for myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as provides an image analysis tool for cytogenetic analysis. The company holds a license agreement with NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. to develop and sell products in the laboratory testing, molecular diagnostics, clinical pathology, anatomic pathology, and digital image analysis fields. Health Discovery Corporation was founded in 2001 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. Its Mobility segment provides automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products. It serves intelligent transportation systems industry through salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators, as well as directly. Its Factory segment creates and licenses enterprise asset management (EAM) software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce, as well as Internet. It offers WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.