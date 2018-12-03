Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of HCSG opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.71. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.27 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $219,793.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $219,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 854,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 44,151 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 34.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 101.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 30,554 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

