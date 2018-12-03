Hecla Mining (HL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). Hecla Mining posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Hecla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 43.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 563,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,751.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 262,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 294.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 247,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 185,127 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,749,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 228,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HL stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.