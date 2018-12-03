Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Helen of Troy worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $1,039,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $728,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 500 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 640 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $143.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $144.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a $151.00 price target on Helen of Troy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/helen-of-troy-limited-hele-position-reduced-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.