Henderson Diversified Income (HDIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $79.20

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.20 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 79.40 ($1.04), with a volume of 221476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.60 ($1.04).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

About Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

