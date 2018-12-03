Henry Schein (HSIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.54

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.54 and last traded at $90.04, with a volume of 51421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Edward Jones cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Mckinley sold 8,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $738,655.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,425.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,632,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,573.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 802,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,261,000 after acquiring an additional 772,047 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,924,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,683,000 after acquiring an additional 466,704 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,191,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,202,000 after acquiring an additional 383,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 11,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 351,826 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

