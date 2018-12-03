Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,630,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $7,939,382.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 637,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,472.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,971. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,730,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,048 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,969,000 after acquiring an additional 390,298 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,448,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,140,000 after purchasing an additional 234,213 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,860,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,372,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,421,000 after purchasing an additional 499,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

