Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,924 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,603,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,694,000 after buying an additional 1,250,834 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,630,406.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,409,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,319 shares of company stock worth $10,978,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

