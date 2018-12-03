Hexcel Co. (HXL) Stake Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $31,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 79.2% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,893,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,687,000 after buying an additional 836,560 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 532.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 445,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,884,000 after buying an additional 375,220 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 24.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,119,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after buying an additional 220,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,492,000 after buying an additional 176,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $11,097,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of HXL opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/hexcel-co-hxl-stake-lessened-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.