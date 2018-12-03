Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Hi-Crush should gain from acquisitions and continuous expansion actions. Its PropStream integrated logistics service is also providing cost savings and boosting efficiency. Hi-Crush is also progressing with its key growth projects. However, an expected decline in frac sand demand and slowdown in well completion activity is likely to hurt Hi-Crush’s margins. The partnership also faces headwind from pricing weakness in Northern White sand. Rising SG&A expenses are also affecting margins. Hi-Crush’s high-debt level is another concern. The partnership has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCLP. Johnson Rice cut Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hi-Crush Partners from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. AltaCorp Capital cut Hi-Crush Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 target price on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

HCLP remained flat at $$5.86 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,008. Hi-Crush Partners has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $591.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $213.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Hi-Crush Partners’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Partners will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William E. Barker sold 9,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $117,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 592,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 1,251.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 460,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 490,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

