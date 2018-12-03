HiCoin Hits Market Cap of $861,365.00 (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. HiCoin has a total market cap of $861,365.00 and $3.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HiCoin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000176 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com.

HiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

