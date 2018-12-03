HM Payson & Co. Buys 814 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 84.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,752,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,429 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,762,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,893 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11,817.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,112,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,897 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,612,000 after acquiring an additional 742,376 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $1,495,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,658.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 9,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,557.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,610 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,458 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $160.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $160.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

