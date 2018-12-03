HM Payson & Co. Has $363,000 Holdings in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 69,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDK. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $50.40 on Monday. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

In other news, CFO Joseph A. Tautges bought 7,900 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.68 per share, for a total transaction of $400,372.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,103.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz bought 2,500 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,199.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “HM Payson & Co. Has $363,000 Holdings in CDK Global Inc (CDK)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/hm-payson-co-has-363000-holdings-in-cdk-global-inc-cdk.html.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.