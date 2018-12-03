HM Payson & Co. Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $88.90 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $106.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.87.

In related news, insider Lazarus Krikorian sold 20,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,832,342.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,225.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $1,885,845.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,432,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

