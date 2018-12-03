HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) CFO Sells $523,964.89 in Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 14,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $523,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,503.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Scott Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 2,872 shares of HMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $102,587.84.

On Monday, November 26th, Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 2,972 shares of HMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $106,159.84.

On Monday, November 19th, Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 5,700 shares of HMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $205,941.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 8,600 shares of HMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $309,342.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HMS to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. First Analysis upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on HMS in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

