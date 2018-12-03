HOdlcoin Market Cap Reaches $93,748.00 (HODL)

HOdlcoin (CURRENCY:HODL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One HOdlcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. HOdlcoin has a total market cap of $93,748.00 and $18.00 worth of HOdlcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOdlcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOdlcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.06 or 0.02829789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.04144032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00801255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.01435057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00122618 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.01879357 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00442963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About HOdlcoin

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2016. HOdlcoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,524,610 coins. The official website for HOdlcoin is hodlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HOdlcoin is /r/Hodl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOdlcoin’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Specifications: Subsidy: 50 HODL subsidy per blockInterest Supply: Between 150,000,000 and 500,000,000 HODL will be paid in interest to HODLersFair launch: No Premine/Instamine/Ninja/100 initial 1 HODL blocks Port: 1989RPC Port: 11989Testnet Port: 8989Proof of Work: 1GB AES Pattern Search POWCodebase: Bitcoin 0.11.2Interest *NEW* Current Interest Rates and Page – http://hodlcoin.github.io/ 1. The Standard Interest Rate Interest is paid on regular balances (outputs), on every block, for a period of up to 30 days (561×30 blocks). The rate is 0.0000002384185791015625% (1/2^22). It's compounded every block, so the rate is approximately 5% APR. However, remember there is a maximum of 30 days, so to get that APR, you'd need to log in each month and shuffle the HODL to a new address. 2. Bonus Interest Rates To encourage early adoption, astronomical rates of interest are paid in the early months. The max rate is 0.0000152587890625 (1/2^16). Compounded, the rate is 2174%. It's reduced every block by a multiplier – calculated like this =((409530-X)/409530)^4 (X is the block where the balance is recorded as an output). To calculate your bonus rate, you can use this formula. Principal + (Standard Interest + (Bonus Interest * Bonus Multiplier) Bonus rates Day 0 ~ 2174%Day 30 ~ 1881%Day 60 ~ 1543%Day 90 ~ 1317%..Day 660 ~ 0.230% APRDay 690 ~ 0.029% APRDay 730 ~ no bonus3. Term Deposit Bonus If you lock an amount of HODL as a term deposit, you can also get a bonus on the interest. The longer the deposit, the bigger bonus. The bonus is just a multiplier of the interest, so if you locked up 100 HODL for 1 year, you'd expect a return of 5 HODL. The term deposit bonus for 1 year is about 100% – so at the end of the term you'd have 110 HODL (Capital 100 + Interest 5 + Term Deposit Bonus 5). See the chart for the multipliers, or use this formula – =(1-((409530-X)/409530)^6)*100 (X is the number of blocks to lock for, min 2 days, max 1 year) So to calculate your full bonus return on a term deposit . . . it'sPrincipal + ((Standard Interest + (Bonus Interest * Bonus Multiplier))*Term Deposit Multiplier) Term deposit Rates 1 week term deposit ~ 5.6% bonus on interest1 month term deposit ~ 22% bonus on interest3 month term deposit ~ 55% bonus on interest6 month term deposit ~ 82% bonus on interest1 year term deposit ~ 98% bonus on interestn.b. When a Term Deposit matures, it stops earning interest – you must move it to start earning interest again. n.b. Bonus rates are paid on regular balances too n.b. The bonus rate is locked at the time of the transaction, the rate you can achieve reduces over time due to the multiplier, but once you're earning that bonus rate, it doesn't reduce. “

Buying and Selling HOdlcoin

HOdlcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOdlcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOdlcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOdlcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOdlcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOdlcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.