Home Depot Inc (HD) Holdings Increased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,574 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,985,000 after acquiring an additional 991,466 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,064,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $189,673,000 after acquiring an additional 643,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19,557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 587,505 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $177.48 per share, with a total value of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $2,323,216.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,022.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $180.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

