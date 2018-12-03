Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (TUF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

