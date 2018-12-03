Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $154,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $698.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on OGE. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $37.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

