Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Invests $130,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Stock

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 61,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $115.54 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $111.06 and a 1 year high of $129.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

