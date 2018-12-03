Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27,672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,583,000 after buying an additional 118,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 10th. Argus set a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.94.

In related news, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $5,215,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $231.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $173.54 and a 12-month high of $245.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/honkamp-krueger-financial-services-inc-sells-508-shares-of-costco-wholesale-co-cost.html.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.