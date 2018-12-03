Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,326,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,938,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,898 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,688,000 after purchasing an additional 117,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,485,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,658 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,382,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,822,000 after purchasing an additional 168,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.