HPIL (HPIL) and Wilhelmina International (WHLM) Head-To-Head Contrast

HPIL (OTCMKTS:HPIL) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HPIL and Wilhelmina International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HPIL $30,000.00 8.08 -$7.55 million N/A N/A Wilhelmina International $73.20 million 0.47 $160,000.00 N/A N/A

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than HPIL.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HPIL and Wilhelmina International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HPIL 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

HPIL has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HPIL and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HPIL N/A N/A N/A Wilhelmina International 1.28% 1.05% 0.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.8% of HPIL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats HPIL on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HPIL

HPIL Holding focuses on investing in public or private enterprises in various business sectors in the United States and internationally. It intends to invest in healthcare, energy, food, real estate, communications, and art and culture sectors. The company also intends to acquire intellectual properties and technologies for investment primarily in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. In addition, it offers consulting services, as well as develops products related to the brand license agreement. The company was formerly known as Trim Holding Group and changed its name to HPIL Holding in May 2012 to reflect its business operations. HPIL Holding was founded in 2004 and is based in Midland, Michigan. HPIL Holding is a subsidiary of GIOTOS Limited.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

