Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,055,518 Shares of Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055,518 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 62.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,278,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 47.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 561,980 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at $9,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 20.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 185,508 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cosan by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 392,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 225,770 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CZZ opened at $8.89 on Monday. Cosan Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cosan Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Cosan in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

